Activists Say Egypt Tortured Protesters And Performed "Virginity Tests" On Unmarried Women

Photo: The Women of Tahrir

Egyptian protesters who were arrested on March 9 have complained to Amnesty International about shocking treatment by riot police.Police arrested at least 18 women and allegedly separated the married from the unmarried.



A 20-year-old woman, Salwa Hosseini, said she was forced to undress in front of police and subjected to a virginity test, according to the BBC.

The army has denied these claims.

In the weeks since Mubarak stepped down the army has been accused of severe treatment and torture of protesters multiple times.

Several groups plan to protest in Cairo’s Tahrir square today.

Read live coverage of protests across the Middle East >

