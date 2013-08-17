REPORT: The Obama Administration And Its Allies Almost Peacefully Settled Egypt's Crisis Two Weeks Ago

Egypt has erupted into violent clashes between the military and protesting citizens, with as many as 90 killed yesterday alone. The violence was very nearly avoided.

Two weeks ago, the Obama Administration, along with allies from Europe and the Persian Gulf, was close to brokering an agreement that would see supporters of ex-President Morsi disband street protests in return for a pledge of non-violence, The Washington Post reports.

A coalition of diplomats of the United States, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and the European Union presented a package that would have moved towards disbanding the Muslim Brotherhood’s street encampments and started talks between the two sides.

The UAE has been America’s intermediary of choice for interacting with the government, and Qatar, for the Muslim Brotherhood.

Then Vice President Mohammed ElBaradei reportedly backed the package, but military head Abdel Fatah Al-Sissi wasn’t convinced, and the government rejected the package, setting the stage for massive unrest.

ElBaradei has since resigned in protest of the government’s crackdown and the escalating violence.

According to The Post, officials aren’t optimistic about prospects for renewed negotiation anytime soon.

