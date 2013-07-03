Violence Erupts In Cairo As Deadline From The Egyptian Military Looms

At least seven people have been killed in violent clashes between supporters and opponents of Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi, AP reports.



Egyptian news website Ahram Online is reporting even worse violence near Cairo University, with 16 people killed and at least 200 injured. The university is the site of many pro-Morsi demonstrators.

The demonstrations sweeping the country include as many as 14 million people — the largest in Egypt’s history.

From Ahram:

Security forces have reportedly intervened in an effort to end the clashes.

According to eyewitnesses cited by Reuters, gunshots were heard in the area and police were seen firing tear gas.

The deaths come one day after the Egyptian military issued a warning that Morsi had 48 hours to “meet the demands of the people” or they would take control. Morsi has remained defiant despite the threat, taking to state television to call for respect for his “constitutional legitimacy.”

Those calls have fallen on deaf ears, as the military issued a statement indicating they would not abandon their 10 a.m. EDT deadline — writing they were “ready to die” to defend Egypt and its people.

