REPORT: Mubarak Supporters Storming Cairo Hotels Looking For Journalists, Two NYT Reporters Arrested

Update: Journalist Sultan Al Qassemi tweetst that Mubarak supporters are storming Cairo hotels looking for journalists.



CNN’s Ben Wedeman warned yesterday that there would be a crackdown on journalists and the AP reported this morning that reporters were being rounded up. But apparently this is for their own protection.

The Associated Press reports one of their own reporters “saw eight foreign journalists detained by the military near the prime minister’s office, not far from Tahrir Square.”

Two of the reporters arrested are apparently from the NYT. Nick Kristoff just tweeted that he’s in the middle of Tahris Sq and OK.

So far this morning I have seen neither Anderson Cooper nor NBC’s Richard Engel on TV. They were dominating yesterday morning.

The BBC reports on of its reporters in Cairo was handcuffed and blindfolded.

State Dept is warning there is a concerted effort to intimidate and interfere with journalists in Cairo.

