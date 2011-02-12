Egypt Update: Hosni Mubarak Finally Steps Down

Yesterday as Hosni Mubarak declined to step down, people in the Tahrir Square were disappointed. Just now, Hosni Mubarak finally steps down after 30 years of rules, after 18 days of protests, which turned violent at some point. As I am watching Al Jazeera English live, people are cheering in Tahrir Square after the vice president Omar Suleiman announced on the State Television that Mubarak has handed the power over to the armed forces.



