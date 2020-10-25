Egypt just unveiled the first restaurant at the Great Pyramids ever as it doubles down on tourism to lure travellers back

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters Waiters and employees during the opening of the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

Egypt has added upgrades to its historical Great Pyramids of Giza and Great Sphinx tourist sites by opening a new restaurant and unveiling a fleet of electric buses amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

The country started reporting monthly losses of tourism to about $US1 billion following coronavirus-related shutdowns earlier this year.

The new 9 Pyramids Lounge restaurant sits on a 14,434-square-foot plot of land with views of the pyramids.

According to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council released in June, of all the African countries, Egypt accounted for the majority of travel and tourism-related contributions to the region’s GDP, totaling around $US29.5 billion in 2019. It’s therefore no surprise that the country started reporting monthly losses of about $US1 billion following coronavirus-related shutdowns in March, according to a report by Reuters.

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 9 Pyramids Lounge restaurant â€” which is a part of the country’s efforts to develop around the famed tourist siteâ€” was officially unveiled on October 20 .

Tourists have already started visiting the restaurant, Egypt Independent reported.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters Waiters and employees during the opening of the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

The new 9 Pyramids Lounge sits on a 14,434-square foot plot of land with views of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters Waiters and employees during the opening of the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

The new establishment is open aired, according to Reuters …

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo People in front of the Great Pyramids during the opening of the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

… and visitors can either be seated at tables or on cushions on the floor, according to photos on 9 Pyramids Lounge’s Instagram account.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters Police officers with face masks by the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

A fleet of 30 electric buses designed to shuttle tourists around the historical site was also unveiled.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters An electric bus by the Great Pyramids during the opening of the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

The interior of the environmentally friendly buses include screens that act as electronic tour guides, Reuters reported.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters The electric bus for visitors during the opening of the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

These unveilings are just two of several upcoming projects that target tourists sites in Egypt.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters A waiter during the opening of the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

According to the secretary general of the supreme council of antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, in the Reuters report, the area has always seen issues related to the lack of “special services” — like restaurants — directed towards tourists.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters The opening of the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

Other upcoming tourist-centered amenities include free WiFi, food trucks, a new visitors centre, and public bathrooms, according to a report by the Lonely Planet.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters A band plays during the opening 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

Next year, a museum dedicated to the history of ancient Egypt — the Grand Egyptian Museum — will open near the pyramids site.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters Police officers with face masks during the opening of the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

According to CNN, this will be the biggest museum dedicated to an ancient civilisation ever built.

Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters/File Photo Police offers wearing face masks during the opening of the 9 Pyramids Lounge on October 20, 2020.

