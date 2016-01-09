Casualties reported after gunmen open fire at Egyptian tourist resort

Allan Smith, Natasha Bertrand
Screen Shot 2016 01 08 at 2.08.47 PMGoogle Maps/Business InsiderHurghada

At least two tourists were reportedly injured after gunmen opened fire at the entrance of a hotel used by foreign tourists in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, the BBC reported on Friday.

The assailants reportedly arrived by sea to carry out the assault, according to Reuters.

Reports have surfaced that the gunmen were inspired by ISIS. Al Arabiya reports that security forces killed one of the attackers, who was wearing a suicide vest.

 

 

 

 More to come…

NOW WATCH: China has been upgrading its military and is now stronger than ever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.