Casualties reported after gunmen open fire at Egyptian tourist resort

At least two tourists were reportedly injured after gunmen opened fire at the entrance of a hotel used by foreign tourists in the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, the BBC reported on Friday.

The assailants reportedly arrived by sea to carry out the assault, according to Reuters.

Reports have surfaced that the gunmen were inspired by ISIS. Al Arabiya reports that security forces killed one of the attackers, who was wearing a suicide vest.

Developing: Possible terror attack at hotel in #Egypt‘s Hurghada resort town. Via @AssetSourceApp pic.twitter.com/Iv9JUsX6jy

— Daniel Nisman (@DannyNis) January 8, 2016

2 European tourists injured at #Hurghada hotel attack. 2 militants killed. Reports that this is an #Isis attack.

— Daniel Nisman (@DannyNis) January 8, 2016

مراسلنا: مقتل مسلحين اثنين خلال هجومهما على فندق في مدينة الغردقة بمصر وإصابة سائح ألماني وأخرى دنماركية

— سكاي نيوز عربية-الآن (@SkyNewsArabia_B) January 8, 2016

MORE: Sky News reports that 2 attackers have been killed so far, claim 1 Danish and 1 German tourist wounded.https://t.co/JzZNxRn9vr

— Conflict News (@Conflicts) January 8, 2016

More to come…

