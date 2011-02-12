See Pictures Of The Giant Protests That Forced Mubarak To Go

Photo: ap

11:00 ET: MUBARAK RESIGNS!Protesters are marching on the state television station, which is guarded by the army.



They have also surrounded the Ettehadyya Presidential Palace, which is protected by barbed wire and machine guns.

Previously the protesters had remained mostly in Tahrir Square.

The president and his family have fled to Sharm El Sheikh, according to Al Jazeera.

UPDATE: Mubarak is out The crowd erupts A crowd builds outside the Ettehadyya Presidential Palace Egyptian Presidential guard watches praying protesters as they block the entrance to Ettehadyya Presidential palace also blocked by barbed wire in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. Egypt's military seemed to throw its weight Friday behind President Hosni Mubarak's plan to stay in office until September elections while protesters massed near the presidential palace in Cairo and other key symbols of the authoritarian regime in a new push to force the leader to step down immediately.(AP Photo) Protesters pray outside the palace Egyptian protesters pray as the army block the entrance to Ettehadyya Presidential palace by barbed wire in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. Egypt's military seemed to throw its weight Friday behind President Hosni Mubarak's plan to stay in office until September elections while protesters massed near the presidential palace in Cairo and other key symbols of the authoritarian regime in a new push to force the leader to step down immediately. Arabic read ' down Hosni Mubarak'. (AP Photo) A tank guards the state TV headquarters A tank stands in front of thousands of anti-government protesters near the Egyptian television headquarters in Cairo Egypt, Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. Egypt's military threw its weight Friday behind President Hosni Mubarak's plan to stay in office through September elections while protesters fanned out to the presidential palace in Cairo and other key symbols of the authoritarian regime in a new push to force the leader to step down immediately. The statement by the Armed Forces Supreme Council - its second in two days - was a blow to many protesters who had called on the military to take action to push out Mubarak after his latest refusal to step down. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis) The army guards TV station Army soldiers stand guard behind the razor wire protecting one of the entrances to the state television building on the Corniche in downtown Cairo, Egypt Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. Mubarak refused to step down or leave the country and instead handed his powers to his vice president Thursday, remaining president and ensuring regime control over the reform process, which stunned protesters demanding his ouster, who waved their shoes in contempt and shouted, 'Leave, leave, leave.' (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Protesters wash themselves before prayer outside the state television building Anti-government protester wash themselves in the Nile river near the state television building in Cairo, Egypt, before prayers Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. Mubarak has refused to step down or leave the country, and instead handed his powers to his vice president Thursday, remaining president and ensuring control over the reform process, but anti-Mubarak protesters massed into Cairo waving their shoes in contempt and shouted, 'Leave, leave, leave.' (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) A massive crowd in Alexandria Thousands of Egyptian anti-government protesters march in Alexandria, Egypt, Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. Egypt's military threw its weight Friday behind President Hosni Mubarak's plan to stay in office through September elections while protesters fanned out to the presidential palace in Cairo and other key symbols of the authoritarian regime in a new push to force the leader to step down immediately. The statement by the Armed Forces Supreme Council _ its second in two days _ was a blow to many protesters who had called on the military to take action to push out Mubarak after his latest refusal to step down. (AP Photo/Tarek Fawzy) Protesters carry signs for martyrs in Suez Egyptian anti-government protesters flash Arabic banners with the names of martyrs of the Jan. 25 countrywide protests as they march in Suez, Egypt, Friday, Feb. 11, 2011. Egypt's military threw its weight Friday behind President Hosni Mubarak's plan to stay in office through September elections while protesters fanned out to the presidential palace in Cairo and other key symbols of the authoritarian regime in a new push to force the leader to step down immediately. The statement by the Armed Forces Supreme Council _ its second in two days _ was a blow to many protesters who had called on the military to take action to push out Mubarak after his latest refusal to step down. (AP Photo) A protester lies before a tank in Tahrir Square

