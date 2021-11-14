Intense storms in Egypt unleashed a massive swarm of scorpions from their nests, stinging 450 people and killing 3

Egypt is home to the fat-tailed scorpion, one of the most dangerous scorpion species in the world. Getty Images

Extreme weather forced snakes and scorpions out of their nests in southern Egypt, per reports.

At least 450 people were injured and three people died of scorpion stings, an Egyptian health official said.

Doctors were reportedly diverted from COVID-19 vaccinations centers to treat stinging victims.

Extreme weather in Egypt brought out a swarm of scorpions from their nests, resulting in hundreds of people in the southern city of Aswan being stung and three people dying from their injuries, according to multiple reports.

At least 450 people were injured by scorpion stings on Friday, an Egyptian health ministry official said, according to the BBC.

Three people died after succumbing to those injuries, Sky News reported.

Heavy rain, hail, and dust storms near the River Nile, forced scorpions and snakes out of the ground, Sky News reported.

The scorpions, displaced by the weather, then sought shelter in people’s homes, the Independent reported.

Egypt is home to the fat-tailed scorpion, one of the most dangerous scorpion species in the world.

The Egyptian newspaper al-Ahram reported, citing a health ministry official, that those who were injured have been hospitalized and are receiving treatment.

Authorities have provided extra amounts of anti-venom medication to medical units in villages near Aswan, al-Ahram reported.

Doctors were redirected from COVID-19 vaccination centers to help treat the scorpion stings, the BBC reported, citing a health official.

People have been urged to stay at home and avoid places with lots of trees, the BBC reported.