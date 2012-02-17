Egyptian Soccer Will Now Be Played In Empty Stadiums After A Riot Killed 74 People Two Weeks Ago

Photo: YouTube

The Egyptian domestic soccer league will play games in empty stadiums indefinitely after a horrific riot killed 74 people in Port Said two weeks ago, Ahram Sports reports (via Deadspin).The league has been suspended since the riot. But now play will resume, just without fans.



“Security is the priority of all Egyptians and if it was achieved the fans will return to the stands gradually,” the president of the Egyptian soccer association said.

Forcing teams to play in empty stadiums is a fairly common practice in world soccer. So this isn’t exactly a drastic move.

