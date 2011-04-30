Egypt Says It Will Open The Gaza Strip Border Despite Israel's Blockade

Photo: gloucester2gaza via Flickr

Egypt plans to open its border with Gaza, possibly within the next two weeks, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry told Bloomberg today. News of the border opening is another sign of a post-revolutionary shift in the country’s foreign policy. Under Mubarak, Egypt cooperated with Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip but the policy has been deeply unpopular among Egyptians.



Friday’s announcement comes just days after Egypt brokered a reconciliation deal between Hamas and Fatah.

Israel has denounced the agreement as a threat to the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Today, Israeli officials reiterated their concerns about Egypt’s growing ties to Hamas and signs of a rapprochement between Cairo and Tehran.

