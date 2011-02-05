Today's Egyptian Protests Are Peaceful -- And That Means Mubarak Is Done

A child protests in Alexandria

Photo: ap

The most incredible thing about the protests in Egypt is that they stayed peaceful.The Battle of Tahrir Square? Turns out most of the pro-Mubarak mob were hired thugs, members of the rural poor who were paid to create havoc.



Mubarak’s disingenuous claim that he could not step down without the country dissolving into chaos was delivered last night. That’s right, after the president manufactured a few days of chaos to terrify the West.

But hundreds of thousands of protesters are out today and they are peaceful, according to the New York Times. So too were they peaceful in the early days of the protests, before the hired thugs showed up.

To have this many people rally on the streets in the densest country in the world without violence breaking out is incredible. If it continues, Mubarak can no longer play the chaos card and he’ll be out sooner rather than later.

