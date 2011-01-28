Get Ready, Tomorrow Is The Big Show For Egypt's Protest Movement

Tomorrow, Egyptian protesters plan to go through with a massive protest aimed at ending President Hosni Mubarak’s 30 year reign as president.



Protests are expected to begin after Friday prayers tomorrow. They are expected to start peacefully, but a leaflet published and spread through Cairo suggests protesters are preparing to try to turn police officers on their side, and then take government buildings, according to The Guardian.

The movement now has a clear political leader in Mohamed ElBaradei, the former IAEA chief who plans to participate in protests tomorrow. ElBaradei has put himself forward as a potential interim government leader if Mubarak was to resign.

The Muslim Brotherhood has also called for the continuation of peaceful protests.

Statement, from their website:

The MB is an Islamic collective organisation, and its members belong to the Egyptian society; they share their happiness and sadness and call on all citizens of Muslims and non-Muslims to cooperate in the good, to achieve justice, to lay the foundations of the right and to put the interest of the nation before the personal interest. They call on all to unite against injustices and corruption, effectively and peacefully without causing any damage to any public and private properties.

The big question will be whether or not government forces continue to violently stand against the protest movement. If they turn, Mubarak’s moment could be over.

