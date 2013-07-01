These Photos Show Just How Massive The Protests In Egypt Have Become

Massive protests have swept across Egypt once more, and this time they are even larger than the Arab Spring that oustered Hosni Mubarek in 2011.



A military source told AFP that “millions” of protesters took to the streets. “It is the biggest protest in Egypt’s history.”

Their anger is now directed at President Mohamed Morsi, whom many believe has lost his legitimacy after becoming the country’s first democratically elected president. There are also plenty of counter-protestors showing their support.

From the BBC:

The protesters accuse the country’s first Islamist president of failing to tackle economic and security problems since taking power a year ago.

A presidential spokesman urged the demonstrators to respect the democratic process, referring to Mr Morsi’s victory in last year’s elections which were widely seen as free and fair.

Photos taken by both journalists and citizens on Twitter show an incredible sea of bodies formed from Tahrir square to the front of the presidential palace.

Here’s what we’re seeing:

RT @Anon_Central: #Egypt today: Protesters in front of El-Thadiya presidential palace in Cairo | pic.twitter.com/nQKMVX0YIY — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) June 30, 2013

RT @JuddLegum: AMAZING: Throngs of Egyptians aim laser pointers at military helicopter flying overhead pic.twitter.com/diCKv1idCu (via @AFP) — Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) June 30, 2013

Craziest photo of the day. RT @CairoScene: A view of the streets from the Cairo Tower. Completely flooded #June30 – pic.twitter.com/SFYZBai6mP“ — D.L. Mayfield (@d_l_mayfield) June 30, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.