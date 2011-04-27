The Critical Gas Pipeline Between Egypt And Israel Has Been Bombed

Photo: ap

For at least the third time in two months, the critical gas pipeline between Egypt and Israel and Jordan has been attacked.Unknown attackers exploded remote-controlled bombs near the village of Sabah at dawn, according to the AFP. Flames as high as 65 feet were spotted as gas burned.



This pipeline supplies 40 per cent of Egypt’s natural gas and 80 per cent of Jordan’s.

The last successful attack on the pipeline shut down gas supply for over a month.

Meanwhile Israel has plenty to fear from the new regime in Egypt, where a majority of people want to cancel their peace treaty.

