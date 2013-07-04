Egypt Orders Mass Arrests Of Muslim Brotherhood Members

REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian police have issued arrest orders against at least 300 leaders and members of former President Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood, AFP reports.



Two prominent members close to Morsi have already been detained, including the head of the Freedom and Justice Party — the Muslim Brotherhood’s political arm, and the deputy head of the Islamist movement, according to Ahram Online.

Security forces also broke into a live Al Jazeera broadcast, shutting down the station and arresting presenters, guests, and producers.

In the wake of the president’s ouster, forces deployed across the country to seize control from pro-Morsi loyalists. The military surrounded the Republican Guard barracks where Morsi was staying with barbed wire and troops, but it was unclear whether he was under arrest.

In a statement released by the White House, President Obama said he was “monitoring the very fluid situation in Egypt” and called on the military to “move quickly and responsibly to return full authority back to a democratically elected civilian government.”

