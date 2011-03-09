Egypt Is Coming Apart: Women's Protest Disrupted By Men, Army Forced To Break Up Fighting Christians And Muslims

The situation in Cairo’s Tahrir Square has turned ugly today, with the army forced to fire gunshots into the air to disperse fighting Muslim and Christian protesters, according to Al-Jazeera (via Bloomberg).



The news comes just hours after female protesters, marching on International Women’s Day, were harassed and attacked by men who fought against their public expression.

Today’s events show the increasing difficulties the Egyptian military faces in power: keeping apart a diverse group of factions all with different interests, some driven by religion.

Don’t miss: The 11 countries at risk of becoming the next Egypt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.