Egypt's New Islamist President Has Already Said He Wants To Reopen Ties With Iran

After over a year without a president, and then a week of confusion and indecision, yesterday made it official — Mohammed Morsi is finally the President of Egypt.Morsi was the Muslim Brotherhood candidate, of course, which means that many people are now curious to see exactly how an Islamist President will lead the Middle East’s largest state. One key issue that concerned many in the US foreign policy sphere was the Brotherhood’s relationship with Iran, especially as Egypt had long been a key US ally in the region, and a vital counterbalance to Iran and other regional powers.



An interview published by Iran’s Fars News Agency this morning is only likely to further concern observers — Morsi is reportedly hoping to reopen the long-closed official relationship between Iran and Egypt.

Reuters has the full comment:

“We must restore normal relations with Iran based on shared interests, and expand areas of political coordination and economic cooperation because this will create a balance of pressure in the region,”



Morsi also reportedly used the interview to suggest revisiting the controversial Camp David Accord with Israel, which had been staunchly upheld by Morsi’s predecessor, Hosni Mubarak.

