Police Return To Cairo, As Protesters Plan "Million-Person" Mega March To Finish The Job This Tuesday

Photo: Al-Jazeera

The protests continue today in Egypt, where according to Al-Jazeera, tensions are rising in the main Tahrir Square in Cairo. Police are back out on the streets, and according to reports, the military and the police are getting a bit more aggressive about not letting people into the square.Meanwhile, the buzz is that protesters are planning a massive, million-person march for Tuesday to finish the job and oust Mubarak.



