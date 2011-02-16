Egypt Is Considering Just Completely cancelling Its Stock Market Crash

This would be pretty unbelievable if they pulled this off.
Egypt is considering completely cancelling, somehow, the entire 14% protest-related stock market crash, according to Bloomberg.
There was apparently a boisterous meeting between investors and the exchange yesterday demanding some kind of changes.
The market has been suspended since January 27.
(via Joe Saluzzi)
