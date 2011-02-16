Egypt Is Considering Just Completely cancelling Its Stock Market Crash

This would be pretty unbelievable if they pulled this off.



Egypt is considering completely cancelling, somehow, the entire 14% protest-related stock market crash, according to Bloomberg.

There was apparently a boisterous meeting between investors and the exchange yesterday demanding some kind of changes.

The market has been suspended since January 27.

Read the whole story >

(via Joe Saluzzi)

