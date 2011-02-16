Egypt Is Considering Just Completely cancelling Its Stock Market Crash

Joe Weisenthal
This would be pretty unbelievable if they pulled this off.

Egypt is considering completely cancelling, somehow, the entire 14% protest-related stock market crash, according to Bloomberg.

There was apparently a boisterous meeting between investors and the exchange yesterday demanding some kind of changes.

The market has been suspended since January 27.

(via Joe Saluzzi)

