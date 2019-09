It seems weird that we’ve been talking about markets like Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Egypt, but yet those are the stories for 2011 so far, as food inflation an instability become major global issues.



So on that note, it’s just worth noting that Europe slid again last night, and has fallen sharply from recent levels. Keep an eye on it.

