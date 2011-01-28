Egyptian Internet Goes Down, And Muslim Brotherhood Leaders Arrested Ahead Of Massive Day Of Protest

Friday is expected to be a huge day of protest in Egypt, and it could prove decisive to the freedom for the movement.



According to AFP, internet and SMS service are down.

Meanwhile, authorities have arrested leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood — the popular, but technically banned Islamic organisation — which authorities have accused of inciting and inflaming the riots.

