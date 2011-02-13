FRONT PAGE HISTORY: See How Newspapers Around The World Celebrated Egypt's Freedom

Photo: NY Daily News — newseum

History unfolded yesterday when after 18 days of protests in Egypt, Mubarak finally stepped down as president after 30 years in power.The front pages of newspapers in moments like this become part of history itself, so we went through the world’s newspapers today to see the ways they documented this incredible moment.



Of course, some of our favourite covers still came from our colourful local newspapers, like the Daily News‘ headline “Hosni Mu Bye-Bye!” and the New York Post’s “That’s A Wrap!” (featuring Mubarak’s head on top of an Egyptian mummy.)

