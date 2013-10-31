Egypt's Executioner: I Love My Job Because Strangulation Has Been My Hobby Since Childhood

Being responsible for placing a noose around at least 800 heads might give some people pause, but Egypt’s chief executioner is not one of those people.

In a video recently posted by The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Hajj Abd Al-Nabi, a chief warrant officer for the police and prison authority in Egypt, reveals that he absolutely loves his work.

“I love my work. I just love it!” he says in Arabic. “I never say ‘no’ when they need me to work. This is my work and my livelihood.”

He continued:

“When it comes to carrying out my job, I am tough, The murderer has done an abominable thing, and I cannot be soft with him. If I were soft towards this criminal, I wouldn’t be able to execute him, but when I’m at home, with my kids, I am as calm as can be.”

Taking pride in one’s work is of course, a good thing, but then the interview take a turn into the truly weird.

Says Al-Nabi:

“When I was young — about 13 or 14 years old — the dry Ismailiya Canal in Shubra Al-Kheima still had water in it. My hobby was to catch a cat, to place a rope around its neck, to strangle it, and throw it into the water. I would get hold of any animal — even dogs. I would strangle these animals and throw them into the water — even dogs.”

Al-Nabi called strangling “a gift” he had, in addition to calling it his “hobby.”

You can view the full transcript and video at MEMRI.

