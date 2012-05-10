No One Seems To Know If Egypt's Elections Are Cancelled Or Not

Photo: AP Images

Egypt’s largest daily newspaper, Ahram, is reporting that an administrative court has halted Egypt’s presidential elections.The elections, the first since the fall of former leader Mubarak, were due to be held on the 23 and 24 of this month, but had been marred by political infighting and street violence.



The ruling appears to concern the constitutionality of the election.

UPDATE: A posting on Ahram’s English language website clarifies teh situation somewhat.

It looks like the constitutionality of the election was questioned after Mubarak-era politicians were banned from the election. The third most popular candidate in the race, Mubarak-era minister Ahmed Shafiq, had been disqualified by the race by a new law passed by parliament, but later allowed to run by Egypt’s Supreme Presidential Electoral Commission (SPEC).

UPDATE II: Now SPEC says that the elections have not been halted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.