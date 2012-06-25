BREAKING: EGYPT'S TAHRIR SQUARE GOES WILD AFTER VICTORY FOR MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD CANDIDATE

UPDATE:



The Muslim Brotherhood candidate Mohammed Morsi has won the Egyptian eleciton.

After a lenthy preamble of nearly 1 hour, the Egyptian electoral announcer announced that Morsi has won with 52% of the vote.

The loser, with 48% of the vote, is Ahmed Shafik, who had been part of the Mubarak regime.

The closeness of the vote reflects the deep split between the Muislim Brotherhood supporters, and those who favour the more secular ways of the previous regime.

Previously: Any moment now, Egypt will announce the results of the final round of its first election since the collapse of the old Mubarak government last year.

There have been several rounds of election, but the deal is this.

The military favours Mubarak’s old guy, Shafik.

The Muslim Brotherhood favours Morsi.

The polls indicated the vote (which took place last weekend) was extremely close, and both sides have claimed victory.

We asked Blake Hounshell of Foreign Policy magazine what the deal is, and this is what he told us.

