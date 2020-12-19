How one of the last remaining dyehouses in Egypt has kept its ancient tradition alive as competition ramps up

Dylan Barth, Hossam Seliem

  • Mass production has threatened the ancient art of dyeing fabric by hand in Egypt.
  • We visited one of the last traditional dyehouses in Egypt, where owner Salama Mahmoud works every day starting at 4 a.m. to support his 12 children.
  • Egypt has long been known for its textile industry, and Mahmoud takes pride in doing a job that “goes back to the Pharaohs.”
  • View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.