Well, we’ve heard several times that protesters hope that this is the day they want to push Mubarak out.



And today is no exception.

Today is “departure day” and there’s already a gigantic mass a Tahrir Square. Should be an interesting day.

The great news is that there’s a camera on the square.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.