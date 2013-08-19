Former Egypt Ruler Gen. Hosni Mubarak May Soon Be Released From Prison

REUTERS Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak lies on a gurney bed while leaving the courtroom at the police academy, where he is on trial, in Cairo January 2, 2012.

Egyptian judicial authorities have ordered that General Hosni Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for 30 years before being toppled by popular revolution in January 2011, be released from prison, according to security officials and

reported by The New York Times.

Mubarak was just acquitted in one of the remaining corruption cases against him, and another corruption case is expected to be settled soon.

The Times notes that authorities may find other ways to keep the 85-year-old in detention.

A judicial source told Reuters that Mubarak would spend another two weeks behind bars before judicial authorities made a final decision.

“All we have left is a simple administrative procedure that should take no more than 48 hours. He should be freed by the end of the week.” Mubarak’s lawyer, Fareed El-Deeb, told Reuters.

However, judicial sources tell ABC News that the former ruler will not be released soon as new defendants/charges will keep him in prison for now.

Mubarak still faces a retrial on charges relating to the murder of protesters during the 2011 revolution.

The military ruler and his interior minister were convicted and sentenced to life in prison last June for failing to stop killing during the 2011 uprising that ousted him.

The retrial began in May after the court accepted appeals from both the prosecution and the defence.

On Saturday Mubarak missed a session of the retrial for the first time.

