This Egyptian Constitution Poster Is A Total Disaster

On Sunday, Egypt presented the draft for its next constitution under a huge “All Egyptians Constitution” banner showing five people — three of which were Westerners found on basic Internet searches.
The doctor on the left appears on an English-language website that sells stretch marks cream.
The only woman appears on a Irish business networking site.
And the man with Down’s syndrome — Patrick Kingsely of The Guardian notes that it’s a nod to the new charter’s provisions for people with disabilities — can be found on this Arizona business website.
To top it all off, the Arabic text misspelt the word “Egyptians” as “determined.”
The government has apologized.
Egyptians will vote on a new constitution on January 14 and 15 as part of the army-backed government to transition after the coup that ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.