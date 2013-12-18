This Egyptian Constitution Poster Is A Total Disaster

On Sunday, Egypt presented the draft for its next constitution under a huge “All Egyptians Constitution” banner showing five people — three of which were Westerners found on basic Internet searches.

The doctor on the left appears on an English-language website that sells stretch marks cream.

The only woman appears on a Irish business networking site.

And the man with Down’s syndrome — Patrick Kingsely of The Guardian notes that it’s a nod to the new charter’s provisions for people with disabilities — can be found on this Arizona business website.

To top it all off, the Arabic text misspelt the word “Egyptians” as “determined.”

REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany Egypt’s constituent assembly Chairman Amr Moussa (C) attends a news conference in Cairo December 15, 2013. Egyptians will vote on a new constitution on January 14 and 15, pushing on with the army-backed government’s plan for transition back to democracy after its overthrow of elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

The government has apologized.

Egyptians will vote on a new constitution on January 14 and 15 as part of the army-backed government to transition after the coup that ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi.

