Egyptian protesters have set fire to the police headquarters in Suez. The building has been burning for a couple of hours, according to The Guardian live blog, and seems to have been destroyed. Now Reuters says the fires were stopped before destroying the building.



The protests are escalating and local markets are down 11% today.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.