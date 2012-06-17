Non-Political Bread Riots Are Breaking Out In Egypt, Killing Three

Photo: ap

Even as millions of Egyptians turn out to protest the government of Hosni Mubarak, separate bread riots have broken out in the past few days. Three people, including a shopowner, have died in bread riots, reports Al-Masry Al-Youm.Huge lines form outside Cairo bread shops every day when baked goods are delivered. But bread prices are up 300% and deliveries have become irregular.



Thus we’re officially seeing the return of the food riots that devastated Egypt and elsewhere in 2008.

