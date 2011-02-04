It's Terrifying And Ominous That Egypt Is Now Rounding Up Journalists, Blocking Video, And Keeping Out Aid Workers

It’s hard to see how to interpret this in a way that’s not ominous.
All morning there have been reports of journalists being rounded up by the government in Egypt.
Now there’s no live video that we can find.
Al-Jazeera is also reporting that Amnesty International Workers have been blocked from the main square.
A foreigner was also beaten to death, according to Al-Jazeera.
If the army were going to make a serious push to quash the protesters under the cloak of media darkness, now would be the time.
