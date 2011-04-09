The Egyptian Army May Have Just Shot And Killed Two Protesters In Cairo's Tahrir Square

Photo: ap

Egyptian army troops may have killed two people in Cairo’s Tahrir Square last night when trying to break up protests, according to Reuters.It is unknown whether others were armed in the crowd, and actually fired the shots that killed the protesters. The Egyptian army denies they were using live ammo, or that anyone died, according to Reuters.



Some Egyptian army troops participated in the protests last night, against orders. Al-Jazeera reports that protesters are back in the square today.

