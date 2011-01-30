Egyptian Activists Distributed This 26-Page Guide On How To Fight Riot Police

Egyptian activists have circulated a 26-page plan called “How To Protest Intelligently” (via The Atlantic).



Despite the polite title, the tone of this pamphlet is revolutionary. The demands of the people include “the downfall of the regime of “Hosni Mubarak and his ministers.” Strategic goals include “to take over important government building.”

It also includes tips for fighting against riot police.

