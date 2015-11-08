A missile came within 1,000 feet of a Thomson flight to Egypt

New details have come to light about a missile coming dangerously close to hitting a UK passenger plane flying to Egypt back in August.

The Daily Mail reports that a missile came within 1,000 feet of a Thomson plane, which was carrying 189 people. Britain’s Department for Transport confirmed the incident to the paper.

The pilot of the flight reportedly had to take evasive action to avoid the missile after spotting it. Passengers were not told and 5 crew members only found out after the flight landed.

The near miss has been rather vaguely put down to a “Egyptian military exercise” by sources the Daily Mail spoke to, but it’s not clear whether it had any link to the recent downing of a Russian passenger jet over Egypt.

It looks increasingly likely that the flight that did crash, killing all on board, was bought down by terrorists. US intelligence officials are reportedly basing part of a theory that ISIS planted a bomb on a Russian passenger plane on warning calls that were made between ISIS members in Egypt, according to The Daily Beast.

Either way, it will not reassure anyone flying either too or from the region of their saftey. Thousands of people are stranded in Sharm El-Sheik right now after both the UK and Russia grounded flights to and from the airport on safety grounds.

Some planes are now “rescuing” tourists from the region, but it remains a chaotic situation.

