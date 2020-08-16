These modular trunk campers can turn a daily driver SUV or minivan into an RV — see how

Egoe nest created the modular Nestbox that can turn a daily driver into a motorhome by including a bed and kitchen space inside of the box.

There are multiple Nestboxes of varying sizes and storage units ranging from $US2,540 to $US4,230, although this price drops for independent kitchen or bed boxes.

All of Egoe nest’s products are made in the Czech Republic but are available to customers around the world, including in the US.

Egoe nest created the award-winning Nestbox, a multi-part box that can be placed in the trunk of a vehicle to turn an everyday driver into a motorhome equipped with a kitchen, bed, and storage.

The idea for the modular Nestbox came when one of Egoe nest’s founders purchased a motorhome, but found several restrictions with its large size and clunky handling, according to the company’s website. To address these issues, the Czech Republic-based company built easily installable modular boxes of varying sizes that contain the typical camper van and motorhome amenities, all inside of one unit.

While the idea of a trunk-extended camper box isn’t new, the Nestbox design won its makers the Red Dot Design Award pick for the “Best of the Best” category this year after the judges deemed the modular setup a “new aesthetic for self-determined travelling,”according to its award page.

All of Egoe nest’s products, including the Nestbox, are made in the Czech Republic, but the company has around 20 dealerships across the world. Since its unveiling, the Nestbox has become popular in its home country, Slovakia, western Europe, and South Korea, although the camper box is also now available in the US by popular demand, according to its maker.

The boxes were designed and developed by studio 519.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Tramp.

There are several options in the “Nestbox” line that differ based on size and amenities like storage.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Hiker.

All of the boxes come with a frame, expandable bed area, and a large drawer that holds all of the kitchen components, although customers can opt to purchase only the bed or kitchen units at a decreased cost.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Hiker.

The boxes can also all be installed in a few minutes by using the anchor points in the trunk of a car.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Tramp.

This includes the Nestbox Camper, the second to smallest option that can fit inside of station wagons, SUVs, and off-roaders such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Kia Sorento, and Mini Cooper Countryman.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Camper.

The Camper — which costs up to almost $US3,290 — can be used while the second row of seats is up, but when it’s bedtime, the trunk and back row can be transformed into a bed that can sleep two.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Camper.

The kitchen portion has a removable gas stove and a sink that sources its water from a 12-volt electric pump and 4.76-gallon water tank.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Camper.

It also has storage units and a folding cutting board that doubles as the storage spot for a knife.

Egoé nest The Camper Nestbox.

A step down in size is the Tramp, the smallest Nestbox designed to fit into vehicles like a Jeep Wrangler, Subaru Outback, and Volvo XC60.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Tramp.

The Tramp, which starts at around $US2,540, has a cooktop, sink, and cutting board, along with the same bed module found in all Nestboxes.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Tramp.

On the opposite end of the size spectrum is the Roamer, the largest option in the lineup.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Roamer.

Its kitchen is equipped with a sink, refrigerator, cooktop, and various storage compartments.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Roamer.

The Roamer comes in three sizes and options for up to almost $US4,000 for the full set (bed, kitchen, storage, and frame).

Egoé nest The Nestbox Roamer.

This large camper box was built to fit inside vehicles like the Fiat Talento and Ford Tourneo Custom.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Roamer.

The Hiker, which is the mid-sized version of the Nestbox, can fit inside of vehicles like the Ford Tourneo Connect and Toyota Proace L2 for up to $US4,230.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Hiker.

This option, which comes in two sizes, also has a cooktop, sink, and refrigerator.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Hiker.

Finally, the Supertramp version was designed specifically for off-roaders like the Land Rover Discovery 3 and 4

Egoé nest The Nestbox Supertramp.

Like all of the other boxes, it has the bed, cooktop, sink, refrigerator, and several storage spaces for up to almost $US4,000.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Supertramp.

Egoe Nest also sells a kitchen module separate from the Nestboxes for those who just want a little kitchen on wheels.

Egoé nest The Nestbox Tramp.

The company also has an extension of its “Nest” line to include Nestpillow, Nestblock dining chairs and tables, and the Nestmattress, which can all be used in conjunction with the modular boxes.

Egoé nest The Nestbag.

