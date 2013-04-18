Paul Hogan's Former Tax Adviser Has Denied Stealing Millions From The Crocodile Dundee Star

Photo:

A reclusive tax whiz has denied that he stole $34 million from Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan, after being accused of the fraud in a United States court by lawyers for the actor.

Speaking to the media for the first time in eight years, Philip Egglishaw told The Australian that the accusations against him and his firm Strachans were untrue.

Strachans in the financial advisory firm that triggered Australia’s biggest tax fraud investigation after its dealings with wealthy clients.

“My firm is regulated , externally audited and operates openly in Switzerland. The accusations made in the media this week that I or my firm have stolen or inappropriately dealt with client funds are completely false and vehemently denied,” he told The Aus’.

Read more here.

Now read: Paul Hogan Has Accused His Former Financial Adviser Of Making Off With His Millions

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.