​​I made pancakes with 3 different egg substitutes, and the applesauce version stood out from the rest

In many recipes, eggs act as a binder, emulsifier, or leavener, but substitutes can help you achieve a similar effect.

While eggs have plenty of health benefits , there are numerous reasons why someone may want to cut them out of their diet. For example, if you are following a plant-based diet or have an allergy, you may want to find egg alternatives.

Knowing what role an egg plays in a recipe is a crucial part of selecting its replacement. Depending on the recipe, substitutions can include:

Applesauce

Avocados

Bananas

Commercial egg replacements

Ground flax seeds

Silken tofu

In the spirit of Veganuary, I wanted to see how three popular egg replacements would affect a breakfast staple: pancakes. You don’t need eggs or any of its substitutes to make pancakes, but they can improve the overall texture and taste.

For my experiment, I made three pancakes, using a different egg substitute for each. I hoped to get the pancakes as fluffy as possible without compromising on the taste.