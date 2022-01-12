​​I made pancakes with 3 different egg substitutes, and the applesauce version stood out from the rest

- There are many ways to substitute eggs in meals.
- I decided to try three substitutes — Just Egg, applesauce, and banana — for making pancakes.
- I was surprised by how fluffy the pancakes turned out, but the applesauce was by far my favorite.
Knowing what role an egg plays in a recipe is a crucial part of selecting its replacement. Depending on the recipe, substitutions can include:
- Applesauce
- Avocados
- Bananas
- Commercial egg replacements
- Ground flax seeds
- Silken tofu
In the spirit of Veganuary, I wanted to see how three popular egg replacements would affect a breakfast staple: pancakes. You don’t need eggs or any of its substitutes to make pancakes, but they can improve the overall texture and taste.
For my experiment, I made three pancakes, using a different egg substitute for each. I hoped to get the pancakes as fluffy as possible without compromising on the taste.
- 1 whole banana, in place of one whole egg
- 1/2 cup of pancake mix
- 1/4 cup of water
For each pancake trial, I used Market Pantry, Target’s private-label pancake mix, which costs $1.79.
I used a spoon to mash the banana and tried to get most of the lumps out — I didn’t want this to turn into banana pancakes, so I thought muddling out the lumps would help the banana serve more as a substitute than a staple.
Even though I spread butter and syrup on the pancake, it tasted like pure fried banana to me. I love bananas on their own, but I thought this combination left much to be desired.
However, if you like banana-flavored breakfast foods, then this version could be perfect for you.
To make the pancake, I used:
- 1/2 cup of pancake mix
- 1/4 cup of Just Egg
- I eyeballed the water because I didn’t want to make it too runny.
I was excited to see if it lived up to my expectations.
I’m not sure how Just Egg holds up on its own — say, if you’re using it for scrambled eggs — but I found it’s a perfect substitute for recipes such as pancakes.
I chose cinnamon-flavored applesauce because I thought it would make the pancakes taste better. It was $2.00, which was great, but I noticed it contained 0 grams of protein. By comparison, Just Egg has 5 grams of protein per serving, while a normal egg provides around 6 grams.
For this version I used:
- 1/2 cup of pancake mix
- 1/4 cup of applesauce
- 1/4 cup of water
I took my first bite and immediately went in for a second — it was delicious. The apple was not overpowering and the cinnamon was a great touch. It was the sweetest pancake, but it wasn’t overbearing.
This is the substitute I’ll reach for in the future.