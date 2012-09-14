A Huge Spike In Egg Prices Caused Inflation To Heat Up

Photo: Flickr / pietroizzo

Inflation burdened food producers this summer, as food and energy prices increased some 1.7 per cent.But the most surprising part of the new BLS report was one commodity you don’t often see in headlines: eggs.



“Food prices jumped 0.9%, above the 0.6% we had factored in,” said Barclay’s Economist Peter Newland. “This largely reflected a 22.8% surge in the price of eggs.”

“Higher prices for eggs for fresh use also were a major factor in the rise in the finished consumer foods index,” the BLS said in its announcement.

Here’s a chart of finished food goods via the BLS:

Photo: BLS

