This Robot Keeps Your Cat Entertained While You're Out And About

“This is not just another cat toy. Egg is a cat companion. It mimics and responds like a living animal.”

Overattached cat owners (your author included) are no doubt familiar with those pangs of guilt you feel when you leave the house any longer than a couple of hours — your cat is home alone, and he or she is probably bored!

Fear no more. A Kickstarter project called Egg aims to give your cat an autonomous plaything while you’re at the movies or the grocery store or even just in another room. Egg is an ovoid robot that moves around in such a way as to imitate a small creature that your cat wants to pounce on and play with.

It “thinks” and “responds” without any human input, so you’re free to activate it and walk away knowing full well that your feline friend(s) will have something to engage with, even if it’s just to say, “…the heck is this thing?”

Check out the video below. If you like what you see, you can pre-order an Egg for $US31.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.