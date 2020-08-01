Egg freezing is part of a $13 billion fertility industry — here's what it's like for women spending thousands for a chance to become parents

- Egg freezing is a fast-growing sector of an exploding industry – fertility clinics and startups brought in over $US13 billion in 2018.
- Thousands of women go through this process every year, but the chances of a frozen egg leading to a viable pregnancy are incredibly low.
- We interviewed three women who underwent the expensive and painful process of freezing their eggs.
- Despite their varied results, none of the women regret their decision.
