Here's What You're Missing Right Now At The eG8 Forum

Today and tomorrow is the eG8 Forum, organised by French President Nicolas Sarkozy to put together the top execs and thinkers in tech and the heads of state and government of the Group of 8 of the world’s most powerful countries. So it’s kind of a big deal.
Mark Zuckerberg is going to be here. Jeff Bezos is going to be here. (Think Davos meets LeWeb.)
And we’re here. And we’re bringing you along.
We hope to cover the speeches and do as many interviews as we can. Stay tunes.
It's eerie to see the gardens so empty. Typically they're bustling, but they've been closed down for the Forum.
We only got our accreditation email this morning at 3am, so they don't have our picture (even though we uploaded it!). So we have to get our picture taken.
Here are some of the people who are here: Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy, eBay CEO John Donahoe, French Finance Minister (and future IMF Managing Director?) Christine Lagarde, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Groupon CEO Andrew Mason, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales, News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, Microsoft Chief Strategy Officer Craig Mundie...
