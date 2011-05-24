Here's What You're Missing Right Now At The eG8 Forum

Photo: Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry, Business Insider

Today and tomorrow is the eG8 Forum, organised by French President Nicolas Sarkozy to put together the top execs and thinkers in tech and the heads of state and government of the Group of 8 of the world’s most powerful countries. So it’s kind of a big deal.



Mark Zuckerberg is going to be here. Jeff Bezos is going to be here. (Think Davos meets LeWeb.)

And we’re here. And we’re bringing you along.

We hope to cover the speeches and do as many interviews as we can. Stay tunes.

We get off the Paris metro at central Concorde The forum is at the scenic Tuileries gardens, in the centre of the city It's before 8am, and Paris is still dead Inside the gardens, a bunch of TV vans It's eerie to see the gardens so empty. Typically they're bustling, but they've been closed down for the Forum. Here we are! Let's get our badges We only got our accreditation email this morning at 3am, so they don't have our picture (even though we uploaded it!). So we have to get our picture taken. Bingo! We're in! Then it's through security. Trees! This is the reception lounge. Pretty swanky. Don't mind if I do! Here's who's hanging out. (We have to go, the President of France is speaking.) Here are some of the people who are here: Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy, eBay CEO John Donahoe, French Finance Minister (and future IMF Managing Director?) Christine Lagarde, Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, Groupon CEO Andrew Mason, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales, News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, Microsoft Chief Strategy Officer Craig Mundie...

