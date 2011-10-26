Here's A Hint For You: The Head Of Europe's Bailout Fund Is Flying To China

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Here’s a little hint for you about what direction the European bailout might be heading: According to Bloomberg’s Linda Yueh, the head of the EFSF is en route to China, looking to raise capital.One of the idea that’s been kicking around is that the fund could be levered up with investment from BRIC nations, and although that was shot down in some reports yesterday, you don’t make a sales trip to China just as an academic exercise. A foreign role might still be in the cards.



