Efficient Markets Theory Disproved As Davos Economists Ignore 10-Pound Note On The Ground

Don’t let your economic beliefs get in the way of free money lying on the ground, as just happened in Davos:



Slate: This afternoon, while walking into the Congress centre, the main hub of Davos, I noticed a piece of grey paper on the floor. It looked like it might be currency of some sort—certainly not a dollar, but perhaps Swiss francs or something else.

…

But I’m a connoisseur of economic irrationality. And so I bent down and picked up the paper. On one side, the grim visage of Queen Elizabeth. On the other, Charles Darwin. It was a 10 pound note, worth about $16.25. Just lying on the floor, unmolested by Nobel Prize-winning economists, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, and financial journalists.

