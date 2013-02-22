If Congress Can't Compromise, Then America Will Have A 'Hollow Army'

Photo: Andrew Lee via U.S. Air Force

Automatic budget cuts that could hit on Mar. 1 have top military leadership scrambling, with Army General Ray Odierno warning that they will reduce the service to a “hollow Army.”While the U.S. military could benefit from cutting some fat, the blunt and sudden terms of sequestration have the Pentagon in a panic.



The cuts for 2013 total $85.4 billion, with $42.7 billion hitting defence spending, according to The Washington Post. The cuts will also affect communities and industries that support the military, demonstrating broader effects that the Army projects will result in serious job losses across the nation.

Congress will have to reach a deal soon to avert the sequester, with Democrats looking for a mix of tax increases and spending cuts and Republicans seeking a different package of spending cuts.

