8 Amazing Effects That Background Music Has On Sales

Is there any point to the background music you hear at the supermarket?While some stores play or don’t play music without a second thought, the significant effects of music have been identified in dozens of academic studies.
We’ll break out the coolest findings as summarized in a paper by Nicolas Guéguen, Céline Jacob, Marcel Lourel and Hélène Le Guellec.
Loud music causes customers to move through a supermarket more quickly, without reducing sales volume
Low-tempo music causes shoppers to move slowly, but they also buy more. Similarly at restaurants, slow music causes people to take their time but buy more.
Classical music versus Top 40 music at a wine store increases sales and leads customers to buy more expensive merchandise.
However, classical music makes people think of a store as expensive, and this isn't right in all contexts
French music at a wine store makes people buy French wines. German music makes them buy German wines
