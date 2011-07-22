8 Amazing Effects That Background Music Has On Sales

Photo: www.flickr.com

Is there any point to the background music you hear at the supermarket?While some stores play or don’t play music without a second thought, the significant effects of music have been identified in dozens of academic studies.



We’ll break out the coolest findings as summarized in a paper by Nicolas Guéguen, Céline Jacob, Marcel Lourel and Hélène Le Guellec.

