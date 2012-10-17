From Barry Ritholtz (@ritholtz) comes this chart from KPMG showing effective tax rates around the world.



It’s a bit of a wake-up call for those moaning about how the United States is grossly over-taxed.

(Of course, importantly, the chart appears to include only federal taxes, not state and local taxes, sales taxes, etc. A more meaningful comparison would include all of those.)

Photo: KPMG, Barry Ritholtz

