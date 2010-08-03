How Long Before The Surging Euro Stops The German Miracle Dead In Its Tracks?

Photo: scjody via Flickr

Remember when the euro was falling every day, the refrain from money was: well a declining euro isn’t a bad thing, it’s only a disorderly fall that hurts.After all a cheaper currency makes for a more competitive export base.



And that theory has been put into practice.

Corporate Germany has been absolutely booming.

Soon the question will have to be asked: At what point does the (disorderly) surging euro become problematic?

At $1.32, European goods cost 10% more now than they did a few weeks ago, when the euro was at $1.20. Hope Germans like the strong Euro.

