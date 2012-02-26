How Long Before Jeff Gundlach Closes DoubleLine Capital To New Investors?

Photo: DoubleLine Capital

Jeff Gundlach might be the hottest fund manager in the markets.According to spokesperson Lew Phelps, DoubleLine’s assets under management as of February 24 jumped to $28 billion, up from $25 billion on January 31. It was at $21 billion in December.



So, when will Gundlach bring down the gates on new investors?

During the Q&A of his February 14 presentation, a participant raised the question.

To that, Gundlach said he would be comfortable managing $35 billion. But he also added that he could see DoubleLine’s AUM rising to as much as $50 billion.

So, new investors have a little bit of time. But not too too much.

